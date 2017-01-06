CBS4 Reporter Caught Up In Deadly Mass Shooting Chaos At FLL

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – CBS4 reporter Joan Murray was one of hundreds of people caught in the middle of the chaos at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday afternoon after a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area killing five people and wounding eight others.
Authorities gave no details on a possible motive for the shooting inside Terminal 2, which serves Delta Air Lines and Air Canada.
When CBS4’s Joan Murray arrived on the scene, dozens of police officers came storming out of a parking garage with guns in the air and started yelling at everyone to get on the ground. That’s what they did. Everyone laid on the ground as officers yelled, “Get down, get down,” reported Murray.
Murray, along with everyone else, covered their heads and were eventually moved to the lower level of terminal three. There were about 200 people.
Murray described the scene as chaotic as police rounded up everyone in an open area. They told everyone to raise their arms, including members of the media, and went through everyone’s bags searching for weapons.
The gunman has been identified as Esteban Santiago Ruiz. He was taken into custody and is believed to be a lone shooter. There is no known motive.
The names of the shooting victims have not been released pending notification of next of kin.