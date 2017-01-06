Bondi Rumored To Be Up For Job In Trump Administration

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASEE (CBSMiami/AP) – Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi may be moving on.
There’s speculation that she’ll get a job in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.
Bondi, who is already a senior member of Trump’s transition team, was seen at Trump Tower in New York last month.
Bloomberg Politics reports that the president-elect’s aides are now finalizing a role for her. So far she has refused to comment on any possible job.
Bondi came under fire for soliciting and taking a donation from Trump’s foundation while she was deciding whether to investigate Trump University.
Bondi personally solicited the money during a 2013 phone call that came after her office received complaints from former students claiming they were scammed by Trump University, Trump’s get-rich-quick real estate seminars.
The Trump Foundation check arrived just days after Bondi’s office told a newspaper it was reviewing a lawsuit against Trump University. Bondi’s office never sued Trump and she has denied his donation played any role in that decision.
Trump later paid a $2,500 fine over the check from his foundation because it violated federal law barring charities from making political contributions.
