Mulitple Victims Of Airport Shooting In Life-Threatening Condition

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — More than a dozen units packed with victims from a deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport rushed to Broward Health Medical Center Friday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies said a gunman opened fire in Terminal 2 of Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood International Airport (FLL) just before 1 p.m.

A total of 13 people were injured in the shooting. Of those injured, five people died and eight remain at the medical center.

CBS4’s Gary Nelson says a high-ranking fire rescue source says several of eight wounded victims are in critical or life-threatening condition as of Friday evening.

Earlier in the day, at least 14 units had arrived at the trauma center following the shooting.

Nelson reports one woman who got out was holding an infant and had blood running down the side of her blouse. It was unclear if that was her blood.

Broward Fire Rescue officials told Nelson that due to the shooting a stampeded ensued and in the chaos some people were injured as well.

On Friday evening, they spoke to the public about what they called ‘chaos’ earlier when the units came in.

“Actually if you took a video of it, it looked like chaos but it’s controlled. This whole system worked very well today,” said a Dr. Ralph Guarneri of Broward Health Medical Center.

When asked about the last time they dealt with a mass casualty situation the Dr. Guarneri said, “the last one I remember being involved in was with the Haiti earthquake.”

Meantime, authorities are trying to find a motive for the deadly shooting.

A law enforcement source identifies the accused shooter as Esteban Santiago Ruiz, 26, of New Jersey. The source said he had an active military ID for the U.S. Army. Sources say he had a concealed weapons permit on him. The source added he had a minor criminal history.