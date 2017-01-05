Woman Charged With Drugging Elderly Man & Robbing $72K In Property

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AVENTURA (CBSMiami) — An Aventura woman is behind bars accused of betraying the trust of an elderly man she knew by drugging and robbing him of thousands of dollars in property.

Witney Tolbert was tracked down by police to a Lighthouse point home where she resides with her boyfriend and his daughter.

Authorities said last summer Tolbert put a sedative in a 73-year-old man’s drink, then stole his stuff.

“His blood alcohol tested positive for alprazolam, a medication in which he has never taken, after drinking some wine given to him by the defendant,” said Judge Michael Davis at a court hearing Thursday.

The victim woke up the following morning suffering from nausea, drowsiness, slurred speech, and a loss of orientation. He also discovered more than $72,000 worth of jewelry, electronics and valuable pieces of luggage were missing from his home.

Despite Tolbert allegedly returning $29,600 worth of property back to him, Judge Davis expressed concern that she could be a flight risk.

“Despite whatever defense she thinks she may have, I would say there’s some very strong evidence in this case which would cause significant concern for this court that she may try to flee,” he added.

Prosecutors also brought to the court’s attention to her child abuse charge from late last year. Her attorney argued that Tolbert, however, has no serious criminal history and deserved a reasonable bond.

“She started her own business of being a personal trainer. She launched that business in July,” her attorney told the judge. “While doing that she made about $800 to $1,200 a month and she’s currently pregnant right now, so her boyfriend, who is a club promoter out on South Beach, is supporting the family.”

Judge Davis gave Tolbert a $160,000 bond and also asked the Florida Department of Children and Families to get involved, considering her status living with an underage child in light of the fact that she was once charged with child abuse.