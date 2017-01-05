Sears To Sell Off Craftsman Tool Brand

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — Sears is selling off one of its iconic brands.
The Illinois based Sears Holding Corp. has made a deal to sell its Craftsman tool line to Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
Currently, only 10 percent of Craftsman products are sold outside of Sears-owned department stores. Sears will continue to sell Craftsman products at its stores, including Kmart and Sears Hometown.
Stanley Black & Decker plans to grow the tool brand by selling them in more stores.
Stanley will pay about $900 million for Craftsman, which includes $525 million when the deal closes this year, $250 million after three years and a percentage of sales for 15 years. After 15 years, Sears will start paying Stanley 3 percent of the Craftsman sales it makes.
Shares of Sears Holdings Corp shares rose 7.5 percent to $11.14 before the stock market open Thursday.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo
TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This
material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press
contributed to this report.)