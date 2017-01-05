Police Investigating Fatal Shooting During Attempted Pawn Shop Robbery

January 5, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Robbery, Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police are on the scene of a fatal shooting that happened during an attempted robbery of a pawn shop.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at the Value Pawn & Jewelry located at 717 SW 17 Avenue.

It is unknown who was killed during the shooting. Police would only say the deceased is a male.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.   

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Follow Us On Facebook
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia