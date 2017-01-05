Police Investigating Fatal Shooting During Attempted Pawn Shop Robbery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police are on the scene of a fatal shooting that happened during an attempted robbery of a pawn shop.
The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at the Value Pawn & Jewelry located at 717 SW 17 Avenue.
It is unknown who was killed during the shooting. Police would only say the deceased is a male.
If you have any information that can help with the investigation, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
