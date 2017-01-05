Police: 40 Burglaries Later, Duo At It Again

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — A brazen duo, out on bond for 40 burglaries, is again facing the music.

Anthony Vargas, 30, and Alicia Spidel, 38, remain behind bars after they were spotted trying to burglarize another place – this time in Davie, police said.

Linda Frohring, a victim in the takedown, is grateful the accused burglars were caught and stunned by their actions.

“I couldn’t believe what was happening. My grandson was here because he was home sick,” said Frohring who was at home when the serial burglars drove through her yard.

But before that, the duo, police say, was trying to break into another home in the area.

Back on December 20th, they were out on bond awaiting sentencing for the previous burglaries when police say witnesses spotted Vargas trying to break into a home located at 12901 SW 13th Street.

According to their arrest reports, one witness went up to Vargas prompting him to leave the house and get into a car with Spidel.

The two sped off but moments later an officer spotted them prompting a chase.

At one point in the chase, the duo drove through the backyard of a home, damaging chairs and the pool deck area, before stopping the car.

“They turned down the road. They didn’t know it was a dead-end. They turned down the side of the house and busted through the fence and almost went in the lake behind the house,” said Frohring.

The chase didn’t stop there.

They both ran out of the vehicle where witnesses saw them trying to get into that home, according to the report.

“I was scared half to death to tell you the truth and police said who’s in the house and I said my grandson and my husband who was in back taking a nap and they said get them out of the house immediately,” said Frohring.

Police were able to catch up to the duo and arrest them.

“It was crazy. There were so many police here and they found a gun in their glove compartment of the car and to think I was feet away from a guy who could have come in the house through the back door which was open because my husband had been doing yard work,” said Frohring.

Once in custody, police say, the two confessed they were trying to burglarize the Davie home.

Investigators also found several backpacks and other items inside the car. Items police say Vargas told them were stolen from various homes in Broward County and other areas.

“They found numerous items including burglary tools, gloves, crowbars, and pry bars and hand tools and things used to break in residences,” said Sgt. Mark Leone with Davie Police.

The Vargas and Spidel are facing charges including burglary, possessing stolen property and fleeing from police. Officers say Vargas is also wanted for a burglary in Sarasota.

At last check, both Vargas and Spidel remained behind bars.

“I hope they stay off the street. I don’t understand how someone can do 40 different things while they are awaiting sentencing,” said Frohring.