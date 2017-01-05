No Jeb At Trump’s Inauguration

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Former Florida governor Jeb Bush will not be watching his former rival be inaugurated in the nation’s capitol.
A spokesman for Bush said he will not attend the January 20th inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
While Bush has praised Trump’s administration picks, he’s not embracing his formal rival who trashed him during the 2016 Republican presidential primary. Trump ridiculed Bush throughout his campaign saying he had “low energy.”
While Bush says he’ll pass, his brother former president George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush say they’re going.
Also going is Trump’s former rival in the presidential race – Hillary Clinton and her husband former president Bill Clinton.
Other Florida politicians are more enthusiastic about a Trump administration.
Florida Governor Rick Scott is planning an inaugural ball in D.C. while Rep. Carlos Trujillo, from Miami, may be looking at an ambassador position for a Latin American country during the Trump administration.
In the past, Jeb Bush has attended various inaugurations including his brother’s, his father’s and Ronald Reagan’s.
His spokesperson said he has not attended other inaugurations.
One Comment
Florida Governor Rick Scott is planning an inaugural ball in D.C.?????? who is paying for this party….i doubt he taking it out of his own pocket….this should be investigated to account for where the money is coming from