Dolphins-Steelers Tickets Hot Commodity On Secondary Market

Bryan Altman

It’s going to be well below freezing when the Miami Dolphins take the field in Pittsburgh to face the Steelers on Sunday afternoon in their Wild Card Weekend matchup, but tickets for the AFC showdown are the hottest around.

According to VividSeats.com, tickets for Sunday’s game are currently listed on the secondary market for a median price of $271, while tickets for the Texans-Raiders game taking place the day before in Houston have a median price of $194.

Still, if you’re looking to make the trip up north to root on the Dolphins in their first playoff game since 2008, the get-in price for the game is currently only $81.

Sunday’s meeting between the two teams will be the second one between them this season. Back in Week 6, the Dolphins beat the Steelers 30-15 at Hard Rock Stadium thanks to a stellar performance from running back Jay Ajayi and an early injury to Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Ajayi rushed for 204 yards on 25 carries in the game, which was the spark the then 1-4 Dolphins needed to turn their season around. They went on a six-game winning streak that put them into the playoffs from there, and won nine of their final 11 games to set up this rematch in Pittsburgh.

The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET and can be seen exclusively on CBS4, your home for Miami Dolphins football.