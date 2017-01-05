Jermon Bushrod: “We’ve Been Able To Do Some Special Things This Year”

January 5, 2017 5:02 PM
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Dolphins Wild Card playoff matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.  They also talk about the Dolphins season as a whole and how the offense can perform under backup quarterback Matt Moore.

On the Dolphins 10-6 record- “We’ve been able to do some special things this year.”

On the playoff matchup against the Steelers- “We have to make sure we’re really fighting for success.

On Matt Moore taking over at QB- “The good thing is we have an experienced veteran behind [Tannehill]. It’s about everyone around him making plays. [Moore] controls the game. I think any good quarterback does that. He takes command of the huddle just like Ryan. He’s really fighting to get us on the same page. We’re just going to keep fighting for each other.”

On playing in the postseason- “We really have to make the most of this opportunity, you know go out there and leave it on the field. We have to live in the moment and realize these opportunities don’t come around that much.”

