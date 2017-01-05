Jason Taylor- “I’m Just Sitting Back And Enjoying The Ride”

Former Miami Dolphins star defensive end and Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist Jason Taylor joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Dolphins current season, his time with the team and his career as a whole. They also talk about Taylor being a first year ballot finalist for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On being a first ballot finalist- “I’m just sitting back and enjoying the ride right now. There’s not much I can actually do right now other than just sit back and enjoy. I’m the luckiest guy in the world, to even be mentioned with the all-time greats is such a blessing.”

On the Pro Football Hall of Fame- “It’s awesome. It’s hard to even find a word for it. I went to college 20-minutes away from there, so we’d visit there frequently. As I got closer to getting into the NFL I gained a lot of respect for the guys in there. Now potentially going back there as a member would be a dream come true.”

On Cameron Wake- “Cam Wake is a freak of nature. He’s built different. I’ve never seen the guy eat anything bad. I’d tell him to grab a snack with me after practice and he’d get a handful of grapes.”

On Matt Moore- “Matt Moore is capable of playing just as well as Tannehill did in that first game against Pittsburgh earlier in the season. If the Dolphins can win the physical battle, anything is possible.”

On Adam Gase- “Adam Gase has held guys accountable. He’s been a fun coach and filled with energy. He’s got a certain type of swag to him that makes him real likable to players and they want to play for him. I seriously think Gase should be coach of the year.”

