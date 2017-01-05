PLAYER: Robert Ruebel

POSITION: CB/WR

SCHOOL: Davie Western

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 175

SCOUTING: After an outstanding junior season, this is one of the many players on this team that will be in the spotlight this offseason. Ruebel was among the top defenders in South Florida in 2016, leading the Wildcats into the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade. With a solid offseason and spring, he is one of the quick and agile athletes who has a real chance of having college coaches look in his direction. In the world of playmakers who provide immediate results for his team, there are few that can match his athleticism and skill level. Ruebel is a true football player who has a passion for the game and displays amazing leadership by going out and making things happen. Everyone will be watching his progress over the next few months. He is a player that stands out and doesn’t just blend it. Keep an eye on his progress.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6009683/robert-ruebel