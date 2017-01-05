Gov. Scott Pitches Counterterrorism Funding In Statewide Stops

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Gov. Rick Scott is making several stops across the state on Thursday to tout his request of nearly six million dollars to set up anti-terrorism squads across Florida.

The governor stopped in Tampa in the morning and is scheduled to speak at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Miami Regional Operations Center in the afternoon.

In making his pitch for the counterterrorism funding, Scott drew upon the “ISIS-inspired” massacre of 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando last June, which the governor said was “an attempt to rip at the seams of our society.”

“No family should go through what so many experienced after the attack on the Pulse nightclub,” Scott said. “And we will do everything in our power to make sure this never happens again.”

The shooter, St. Lucie County resident Omar Mateen, was killed by police.

The money sought by Scott would fund 46 new special-agent and analyst positions, which would be divided into eight squads throughout the state “whose sole focus” would be counterterrorism, according to FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen.

“As the threats to our nation increase, FDLE is ready to move to the next level,” Swearingen said.

Swearingen said that while federal law-enforcement officials do “a great job,” they “have said they do not have sufficient resources to combat terrorism on their own.”

State lawmakers, faced with a tightening fiscal outlook, will craft the budget during the 60-day legislative session that begins March 7th. The 2017-2018 budget year starts July 1.

The News Service of Florida’s Jim Turner contributed to this report.