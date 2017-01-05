Four Arrested In Facebook Live Stream Of Torture

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CHICAGO (CBSMiami) – Four people who police suspect were involved in a disturbing assault that was ‘live streamed’ on Facebook have been arrested.

The video shows an 18-year-old male backed into a corner, his mouth has duct tape over it. During the course of 30 minutes, the man’s attackers cut the sleeves of his sweatshirt, cut his hair with a knife until his scalp bleeds, beat him and pepper his head with cigarette ashes.

“Man, kiss the f***ing floor, bro. Kiss the floor b****,” one of attackers screams at the teen.

“It’s sickening, it’s sickening, it makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that,” said Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson. “I’ve been a cop for 28 years but it still amazes me how you still see things that you just shouldn’t.”

During the video you the attackers talk about Donald Trump and white people.

“F*** Donald Trump, f*** white people, f*** white people,” can be heard. “Say I love black people.”

“I love black people,” the scared teen responds.

The torture treatment happened in an apartment on the city’s west side, according to police.

“He is an acquaintance of one of these subjects. Apparently they met in the suburbs. These subjects then stole a van in the suburbs and brought him into Chicago,” said police Comm. Kevin Duffin.

Police say the 18-year-old, who is mentally disabled, may have been held hostage for 24 to 48 hours.

“They eventually just unbound him and let him go,” said Duffin.

Officers spotted him walking on the street near the apartment.

Community activist Andrew Holmes got a hold of the video and filed a report with the police.

“I don’t want them to get a slap on the wrist and be put back on the streets because it’s just saying that this is a joke,” said Holmes.

The State Attorney’s Office has become involved in the investigation. Supt. Johnson said they are looking into whether or not this will be considered a hate crime. Charges are expected in the next day or two.