Fatal Fire At Century Village In Deerfield Beach Under Investigation

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – Investigators with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue are trying to sort out what caused a fatal fire at Century Village in Deerfield Beach and how the person died.

A top floor apartment at Century Village erupted into flames late Thursday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews quickly went to work putting out the fire.

“First arriving units told me that they had heavy fire in the back bedroom and porch area of the affected apartment,” said BSO Fire Rescue spokesperson Mike Jachles.

Jachles said firefighters were only able to do a quick initial search of the apartment because of the flames and smoke. When they went back a short time later, they discovered a body.

“The firefighters were able to knock down the fire,” Jachles said. “When they conducted the secondary search that’s when they found the victim.”

At this point, investigators are not releasing any information about the victim.

Fire rescue released photos of the scene late Thursday showing first responders after the fire. The photos also show people who live in adjacent units waiting outside the building.

CBS4’s Carey Codd was told that people have been displaced from eight units with at least two people needing Red Cross assistance.

Because there’s a death, BSO’s homicide detectives will try to determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile fire and arson investigators from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and the state will try to determine the cause of the fire.