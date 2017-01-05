Dolphins’ Joseph Focused On Playoff Game, Not Coaching Interviews

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) — Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase isn’t concerned that one of his top coaches is focused on anything other than the task at hand.
Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph says he wants to become a head coach but hasn’t spent any time thinking about his future while his team is in the playoffs.
The Dolphins play at Pittsburgh on Sunday. Joseph must wait until after that game to interview with the Broncos and Chargers, and he has also been linked to other vacancies.
“It’s flattering when teams have interest in you,” Joseph said Thursday. “But I haven’t spent one moment on the future. The future for me is Sunday at 1. My job now is to beat Pittsburgh, so that’s my focus.”
Joseph, who is in his first season in Miami, said he has not yet scheduled any job interviews.
He’s drawing attention even though Miami allowed a franchise-record 6,122 yards during the regular season. Joseph dealt with a wave of injuries and helped the Dolphins (10-6) reach the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Joseph interviewed for the Broncos’ job two years ago. He’s black, and the NFL’s Rooney Rule requires teams to interview minority candidates for coaching and front office positions.
