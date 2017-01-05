Deadly Shooting In Cutler Bay

January 5, 2017 11:20 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Cutler Bay Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the area of SW114th Avenue and 200th Street.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

The shooter, who remains on the loose, is a white male in a dark hoodie. No other details were given.

Authorities have no identified the man killed.

If you have any information in regards to this crime, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

