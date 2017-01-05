Exclusive: Robbery Suspect Says She’s The Real Victim

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were arrested for reportedly attacking and robbing a man in Hileah over the weekend.

The robbery occurred New Year’s Eve, just before 5 p.m., in a parking lot at 1300 W 53rd Street.

The Stedman Amaya, 35, allegedly lured Juan Hernandez, 69, into the rear of the lot by calling him.

Amaya showed up with his girlfriend, 30-year-old Michelle Pichs, and then asked if Hernandez could lend him one hundred dollars, according to police. When Hernandez refused to give him the money, Amaya reportedly punched him and Pichs took his wallet, which contained $400, and his cellphone. The robbery was captured on security cameras in the lot.

The couple then fled. A witness took a picture of the vehicle’s tag as it drove off in. Police traced it to Pichs who was picked out of a photo line up by Hernadez and the witness. She was taken into custody. Investigators learned that the person who may have been with her was Amaya. They later confirmed their theory when witnesses picked his picture out of a photo line up.

Both were arrested.

After bonding out, Pichs told a different story.

She told CBS4’s Silva Harapetian that Hernandez owed her owed her money and was refusing to pay.

“I went to see this person to claim some money that belonged to me,” she said.

“You see him punching an elderly man,” said Harapetian showing her the surveillance video.

“I didn’t see him punching anyone,” replied Pichs.

“What did you see,” asked Harapetian.

“I didn’t see anything, I wanted to get my money back but older people are smarter than you,” said Pichs.

“Are you saying that this older gentleman who your boyfriend is accused of punching in the mouth claims you took his wallet and his phone is mistaken or is making it up,” asked Harapetian.

“He isn’t making it up right now, I know what I did, that is to defend for myself as a young woman, I took matters into my own hands,” said Pichs.

“Did you take this man’s wallet and his phone,” asked Harapetian.

“No I didn’t,” she replied.

“Were you there when your boyfriend allegedly punched this man,” Harapetian asked.

“If you saw the video you should know what’s going on,” said Pichs.

Both Pichs and Amaya are facing charges of strong armed robbery and battery on a person 65 or older.