Charges Upgraded For Driver In New Year’s Day Hit & Run

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A driver charged in a Fort Lauderdale hit and run is now facing more serious charges.
On Thursday, the victim of the hit and run, Alkiva Douglas, died of the injuries sustained in the incident.
Following Douglas’ death, Fort Lauderdale Police charged Philip Varsam, 28, with leaving the scene of an accident involving death. He had previously been facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving a serious injury.
Varsam had already been arrested on Monday after authorities tracked him down.
During his bond hearing Tuesday, a judge set restrictions for his movements including not operating any kind of motor vehicle and limiting his travel to the tri-county area.
Investigators said Varsam hit Douglas who was on his bike on Powerline Road Sunday morning. The impact sent Douglas, 19, crashing into the pavement as Varsam sped off.
Following the incident, Douglas remained in extremely critical condition for days before dying from his injuries.