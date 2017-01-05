Bakehouse Brasserie – A French Bakery With A Modern Twist

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a feast for every sense at the all new Bakehouse Brasserie located in the south of 5th Street neighborhood on South Beach.

The cozy 87-seat quaint Parisian café calls to mind the charming eateries of Paris. The culinary team is led by Menin Hospitality’s Corporate Culinary Director, Chef Bernie Matz .

“It starts at 7 a.m. with true coffee-house pastries from scratch, croissants, buns, and then the pastry chef puts out all the beautiful desserts every morning,” Matz said. “Then its brunch every day. You can’t beat our saying ‘Everyday is Sunday here at Bakehouse Brasserie’.”

The modern American-French inspired cafe is filled with the best of bakery items. From gooey cinnamon buns to every pie, pastelito and pastry you can imagine.

But there’s also a lunch on the menu as well including traditional favorites like duck comfit, short ribs, mussels with frits and steak frits.

Back in the kitchen Chef Matz and Executive Chef Steve Frank prepare one of the six Eggs Benedict dishes on the menu. CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo checked out the Bakehouse Brasserie for a tasting.

“We make our own Portuguese muffins. We put it with wild boar sausage, poached eggs, caramelized onions, red peppers and hollandaise over the top,” Chef Matz explained to her.

“It’s an Eggs Benedict and beyond because the sausage has a kick, the egg is cooked perfectly. The yolk has a nice run to it and all the flavors combine with the softness in the bread. It’s a hug in a breakfast plate that’s what it is,” Petrillo gushed.

Next up, Chef Matz’s take on a classic Cuban Sandwich. This one has duck comfit with ham and pickles.

“We could go on about this sandwich, the bread is crunchy and soft, the onions are caramelized, the duck comfit is tender. There is so much going on here and it’s all wonderful,” said Petrillo.

And then – what? Escargot Puffs!

“It’s a classic French dish served completely in a new way .” said Bernie. “It’s escargot but served in individual croissant dough with butter inside.

“Wrap an escargot in a croissant and its so much more. Then add butter and garlic sauce. It’s melt in your mouth crazy,” Petrillo said .

Petrillo wrapped up with a piece of a towering meringue Key Lime pie that she described as heaven.

Bakehouse Brasserie is open 7 days a week with breakfast from 7 a.m. until 5pm.

For more info go to bakehousesouthbeach.com.