After LGBT Threat Charges Dropped, Wilton Manors Man Back In Court

WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) — Just days after a federal judge dismissed charges against a man for allegations of an online threat to the gay community in Wilton Manors, that same man found himself back in a Broward Court.
Craig Jungwirth was in bond court Thursday morning, facing two unrelated misdemeanor charges, as well as a stalking charge. A judge held him ordered without bond.
It comes after a restraining order was filed against him.
Jungwirth previously faced federal charges alleging that he posted death threats on Facebook that involved pulling off an attack on the LGBT community in the predominantly gay Wilton Manors, similar to the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando that left 49 dead.
Weeks ago in court, prosecutors acknowledged that evidence in the case was weak and circumstantial, which led to the indictment’s dismissal.
Jungwirth has another court hearing January 9th.