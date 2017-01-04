Win Tickets To Cirque du Soleil’s Kurios At Your Local Brandsmart

Kurios, the most critically acclaimed Big Top show by Cirque du Soleil, has arrived in South Florida!
Cirque du Soleil’s “Kurios — Cabinet of Curiosities” will have you diving into a world where seeing is disbelieving and where reality is all relative.
If you’d like to score some free tickets to the big show, go to any Brandsmart location in Miami-Dade or Broward and enter by filling out the official entry form available at the store and depositing it in the specially marked box.
This contest begins on Wednesday, January 4th at 5:00 a.m. and ends on Sunday, January 15th at 12:00 a.m.
This contest is sponsored by WBFS/WFOR-TV.