Torretta On Kaaya To The NFL: “If He’s In The Right Scheme I Would Draft Him”

January 4, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Miami Hurricanes, NCAA

Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback and current NCAA broadcaster, Gino Torretta joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about what advice he would give Brad Kaaya and what he would tell NFL teams interested in drafting him. They also discuss whether Kaaya brought back “QB U” and Miami’s season as a whole.

Advice to Kaaya- “I don’t know how much he would improve himself if he stayed here.”

On what he would say to an NFL team interested in Kaaya- “If he’s in the right scheme I would draft him.”

On the Canes season- “It’s a good start, just a little disappointed in that Notre Dame game.”

