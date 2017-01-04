Ryan Tannehill Not Practicing Wednesday, May Return Thursday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins returned to the practice field on Wednesday in advance of their Wild Card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was held out of Wednesday’s practice, though his status for Thursday has not yet been determined.
Miami head coach Adam Gase told the media that Tannehill may be able to practice on Thursday and will start on Sunday if he shows that he’s ready to play.
Tannehill suffered a sprained ACL and MCL during a December 11th game against the Arizona Cardinals and missed the final three games of the regular season.
Backup quarterback Matt Moore filled in nicely for Tannehill, winning two out of three games while throwing eight touchdowns and three interceptions.
Gase pointed out that mobility and escapability are big parts of Tannehill’s game and that he wouldn’t feel confident starting the fifth-year QB if he wasn’t able to move around as well as he did before the injury.
Miami will face the Steelers in chilly Pittsburgh on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.
