Rowe On Barkov: “We Expect Him Back In About Three Weeks. It’s Not A Real Serious Injury”

Head Coach and General Manager of the Florida Panthers, Tom Rowe joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the state of the team and his feeling that things are beginning to turn around in their favor. They also talk about all the overtime losses this season and the upcoming schedule.
On the amount of overtime losses this season- “We’re going to look at it positively and view it as increasing out point total instead of losing in regulation. There’s a lot of parity in this league and anyway you can pick up a point helps in the long run.”
On Aleksander Barkov’s injury status- “We expect Barkov back in about 3 weeks. It’s not a real serious injury, but we want to monitor his rehab and don’t want to rush him back. We’ll be very patient with him.”
On the Miami Dolphins- “I’m real excited for the Dolphins. After starting 1-4, they’ve done a great job over there. I wish them the best of the luck in the playoffs.”
