Rowe On Barkov: “We Expect Him Back In About Three Weeks. It’s Not A Real Serious Injury”

January 4, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Florida Panthers, NHL

Interviews-wqam

Head Coach and General Manager of the Florida Panthers, Tom Rowe joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the state of the team and his feeling that things are beginning to turn around in their favor. They also talk about all the overtime losses this season and the upcoming schedule.

On the amount of overtime losses this season- “We’re going to look at it positively and view it as increasing out point total instead of losing in regulation. There’s a lot of parity in this league and anyway you can pick up a point helps in the long run.”

On Aleksander Barkov’s injury status- “We expect Barkov back in about 3 weeks. It’s not a real serious injury, but we want to monitor his rehab and don’t want to rush him back. We’ll be very patient with him.”

On the Miami Dolphins- “I’m real excited for the Dolphins. After starting 1-4, they’ve done a great job over there. I wish them the best of the luck in the playoffs.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

More from Joe Rose Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia