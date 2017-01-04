Rescuers Bring Christmas To Child Who Survived Crash Into Canal

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – It was an emotional moment for the grandparents, sisters and other family members of 3-year-old Aubrey Herndon as they welcomed her home.

The firefighters who helped save Aubrey’s life on December 23rd gave her gifts since she missed Christmas.

They gave her a Frozen-themed backpack, a dress and a personalized fire helmet.

Aubrey was thrilled.

She left Broward Health Medical Center early Wednesday afternoon after 12 days in the hospital.

The little girl was riding in a car with her parents and for some reason the vehicle darted across several lanes of traffic on I-95. It crashed through a fence and plunged into a canal.

Her father managed to survive, but her mother, Cindy Hutchinson, did not.

Her doctor says Aubrey was under the water for about four to five minutes.

Her grandmother believes Aubrey’s mom was watching over her.

“It was a real Christmas miracle. She didn’t have much hope,” said Vicki Hutchinson. “You can see it now and we feel like her mom had something to do with it.”

The family also wanted to thank all of the Good Samaritans who rushed to help and rescued Aubrey. They believe she wouldn’t have survived without their efforts.

Aubrey will live with her grandparents.