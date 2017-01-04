Over 100 Hurt In NYC Train Accident

January 4, 2017 12:13 PM
NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — More than 100 people suffered minor injuries when a Long Island Rail Road train hit a bumping block at a Brooklyn station, authorities in New York City said.

Fire officials at the scene Wednesday said metal that appeared to be from a rail pierced the bottom of the train and the wheels lifted up. They said the crash also damaged a work area beyond the tracks.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the train was moving very slowly. He said it “wasn’t really a derailment.”

Eleven of the injured were taken to hospitals. Officials at the scene estimated that 600 to 700 people were on the train.

They said many passengers were standing as they prepared to get off the train.

The cause is under investigation.

