Obama, Pence Head To Capitol Hill For ‘Obamacare’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Barack Obama arrived at Capitol Hill Wednesday where he’ll meet with Democrats to make his push for the Affordable Care Act also known as ‘Obamacare.’

President Obama will huddle with his party to come up with a plan to prevent massive changes to Obamacare under a unified Congress and White House.

Meantime, Vice President Mike Pence will meet with his party to discuss how to quickly repeal and replace the law.

Also yesterday, House Republicans reversed a decision to have a congressional committee oversee the independent Office of Congressional Ethics.

“The people have given us unified government, and it wasn’t because they were feeling generous. It was because they want results,” said Majority House Speaker Paul Ryan.

In his opening speech, Ryan said he plans to take full advantage of a unique opportunity, Republicans in control of the House, Senate and White House for the first time in a decade.

“I intend to keep this place running at full speed,” said Ryan.

Democrats laid out their intentions too. The party’s new Senate leader Chuck Schumer said they’d work with Trump to a point.

“We’ll fight him tooth and nail when he appeals to the baser instincts that diminish America and its greatness,” said Schumer on Tuesday.

Legislatively there’s little Democrats can do to stop the repeal of Obamacare. Guilt is one of the few tools in their arsenal.

“How are you going to make sure every family is protected with their health insurance plan? Haven’t heard a word,” said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL).

The White House insists American’s don’t want to undo the law.

“The prospect of taking it away is a question of life or death for some people,” said White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest.

But a CBS News poll shows just 1 in 10 Americans think Obamacare is working well and only 8 percent of Democrats believe it should remain unchanged.

“I believe the verdict of the American people has been that Obamacare has failed the American people,” said Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas).

For Republicans, the first day of the 115th Congress was a rocky one.

They held an emergency meeting to undo a closed door vote they took just one day earlier to gut the independent Office of Congressional Ethics – a surprise move that triggered bipartisan condemnation and a scolding from President-elect Donald Trump, who tweeted: “do they really have to make the weakening of the independent ethics watchdog…their number one act and priority.”

“I’m concerned that now we have Republicans criticizing Republicans,” said Rep. Steve King (R-IA).

There was unanimous agreement to start again and take a more transparent approach to congressional ethics reform.

“I think we are going to work it through properly. Right, the American people say hey slow down, we want to know what’s going on here,” Rep. David Brat (R-VA).