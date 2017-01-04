New Tech Aims To Stroke Your Way To Better Hair

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The world’s first smart hairbrush is out.
L’Oreal is presenting their new Kérastase Hair Coach smart brush at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) which starts Thursday.
On appearance, it looks like a normal sbrush but a simple stroke starts collecting data to help the user on their way to healthier hair.
A microphone on the brush listens to the sound of brushing to figure out if you have frizziness, dryness or split ends.
The brush can measure the force at which you brush your hair and let you know if it’s too harsh.
The splash proof brush can also determine whether your hair is wet or dry.
Data collected is fed in through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and shows up in the accompanying app, giving you a hair health score.
From there, the app gives you tips and suggests products to improve your hair.