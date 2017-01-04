Marti Huizenga, Advocate For Women, Children And Animals, Has Died

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT. LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – Philanthropist Marti Huizenga, wife of entrepreneur Wayne Huizenga, has died at the age of 74.
Throughout her life, Huizenga was an advocate for children, women and animals. She served on the boards of the Boys and Girls Club of South Florida and the Humane Society of Broward County.
She and her husband donated four million to Nova Southeastern University in Davie in 1999. The university named its business school the H. Wayne Huizenga School of Business and Entrepreneurship.
Marti Huizenga’s charitable donations also included the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, the Performing Arts Center Authority, Kids in Distress, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Horatio Alger Association and the Child Care Connection, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald. There is also a Marti Huizenga Animal Shelter in Davie.
Huizenga donated $750,000 to Holy Cross Hospital to support the Dorothy Mangurian Comprehensive Women’s Center. The hospital’s Marti Huizenga Meditation Chapel and Healing Garden was named after her in recognition of her generosity, according to the Miami Herald
Huizenga is survived by her husband, Wayne; their children Peter, Robert Jay, Pam, Wayne Jr. and Scott, and 11 grandchildren.
CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald contributed to this report.