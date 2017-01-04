Man Accused Of Trying To Hold Lyft Driver Against Her Will

January 4, 2017
ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – A Lyft passenger who tried to hold his driver against her will have been taken into custody.

Christopher Epperson, 20, was charged Tuesday in Orlando with false imprisonment and carrying a concealed weapon.

Epperson reportedly asked the driver to take him to several dark places, including one specific location if she ever wanted to see her children again. He also tried to take her cellphone, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver pulled into a FHP station and flagged down a trooper.

Epperson allegedly tried to run away when they asked him what was in his pockets. Troopers say when they caught up to him he was carrying a loaded handgun, duct tape and gloves.

