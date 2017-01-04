Hurricanes’ 7-Game Win Streak Snapped By Syracuse

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Hurricanes’ seven-game win streak has been snapped after falling 70-55 to Syracuse on Wednesday night.

Andrew White scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds, and Tyler Lydon added 20 points to lead Syracuse to a badly needed win.

John Gillon made his first start of the season at point guard and collected a career-tying 11 assists for Syracuse (9-6, 1-1 ACC), which registered its first win over a power conference team this season.

Syracuse shot 25-of-44 for 57 percent for the game, and had 16 assists on 25 baskets. Miami (11-3, 1-1 ACC), which had been averaging 75 points a game, hit just 39 percent.

DJ Vasiljevic led Miami with 18 points on 6-of-12 3s. Miami’s two leading scorers, Ja’Quan Newton and Davon Reed, were held to 5-of-23 from the field.

Syracuse, playing with an intensity not seen in some time, led 34-26 at the half.

Miami went on a 12-3 run to start the second half and closed to 43-42 on a 3-pointer by Vasiljevic with 12:59 to go. The Orange responded with an 18-5 run to push the lead to 59-47 with about eight minutes to go. Lydon scored nine straight and White hit two 3s to fuel the surge.

The Orange shot a blistering 60 percent in the first half. White led Syracuse with 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting. White also contributed seven rebounds in the first 20 minutes.

Miami took a 21-17 lead on a 3-pointer by Bruce Brown with about 10 minutes to go in the half when the Orange went on a 17-5 run to close the half with a 34-26 margin. White had seven points and Tyler five during the run. The Orange had eight assists on 12 baskets.

Syracuse held the Hurricanes to 38.5 percent shooting in the half and forced nine turnovers but Miami hit 6-of-14 from beyond the arc to stay in the game.

BIG PICTURE:

Miami had won seven in a row but couldn’t match the intensity and energy of the Orange.

Syracuse finally showed off the potential of the team that was ranked in the top 20 at the beginning of the season. The rotation is down to six but if the Orange play with this energy and intensity they can still be a force.

UP NEXT:

Miami: The Hurricanes have a week off before hosting No. 23 Notre Dame next Thursday.

Syracuse: The Orange conclude a modest two-game home stand Saturday against Pitt.

