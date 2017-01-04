Gov. Scott Wants More Counterterrorism Agents

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – In the wake of last year’s massacre at the Pulse night club in Orlando in which 49 people were killed, Governor Rick Scott wants to boost the number of state agents dedicated to counterterrorism efforts.
Last fall Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen recommended hiring 46 additional agents. Scott said he is backing the request because the state needs “specialists that are solely dedicated to identifying these terrorists and stopping them.”
During the June rampage, shooter Omar Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group in telephone conversations with a 911 operator and a police negotiator.
Scott plans to ask legislators to include $6 million in the annual budget to hire agents who will be stationed in seven regions across the state.
Legislators will consider the request during their annual session that starts in March.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo
TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This
material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press
contributed to this report.)