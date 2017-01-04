Cifu On Panthers: “You’re Seeing The Team Play With More Consistency”

Florida Panthers co-owner, Doug Cifu joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to preview the Panthers matchup against the Winnipeg Jets. Big O and Doug also discuss the changes made in the organization and how the fans reacted. Doug then defends rumors of rifts in the locker room and the open coaching position at the end of the season.
On the Panthers season: “The culture there is night and day from what it used to be. This things not over by any means. You’re seeing the team play with more consistency.”
On head coach Tom Rowe- “I think Tom’s doing a great job. At the end of the day I think this team has the making to be in the playoffs. If we had a healthy roster, we’ve got a pretty effective team.”
On Vincent Trocheck receiving cheap shots: “In every sport league, you have to earn the street cred. Vinny is the new kid on the block. I think he’s still gotta earn his stripes.”
On the team’s coaching future: “At the end of the season we will sit down, we will evaluate how the team did and fit the coaching style. The coach we bring in will have to understand the team’s style. Dale [Tallon] will be the guy that will lead the search. We’ll put our heads together and pick the right guy for the job.”
