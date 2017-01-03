Weston Cyclists Ride In Memory Of Father Killed In Hit & Run

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WESTON (CBSMiami) — Cyclists will take to the streets of Weston Tuesday, riding in memory of a father and husband killed by a hit and run driver.
Christopher Mohr, 50, died over the weekend after a driver hit him during his Sunday morning bike ride in Weston. Now his family is left to plan a funeral as authorities search for the culprit.
On Tuesday, all Levee Riders will depart at 6:30 p.m. from Westgate Square Shopping Center located at Weston Road and SR84. Riders will go through a ten-mile loop in Mohr’s memory and to show support for his grieving family.
Mohr was headed East on State Road 84 about a mile East of Indian Trace around 7:30 a.m. when the driver of a white car hit him and left him to die.
Mohr, an accomplished bicyclist, was preparing for a hundred mile race next week.
Robin Mohr, his wife of 26 years, can’t conceive of someone not stopping to help him.
“You wouldn’t treat an animal that way,” she said, weeping. “That person couldn’t have a conscience. They destroyed a family.”
Witnesses did not get a good look at the car that hit Mohr but investigators describe it as an older model white car that will have damage to its passenger side headlights and windshield.
Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.