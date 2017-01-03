Sea Turtles Rescued Off Cape Cod Brought To Keys For Rehab

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MARATHON (CBSMiami/AP) — The Florida Keys famous Turtle Hospital is hosting more than a dozen endangered sea turtles rescued from the frigid waters off Massachusetts.
The 15 Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were rescued over the last few weeks from the waters off Cape Cod. They were initially were treated by New England Aquarium staff. On Monday they arrived in Marathon.
Hospital manager Bette Zirkelbach said the turtles will be treated with antibiotics, vitamins and a healthy diet. The turtles also will be kept warm in 75-degree water.
The rehabilitation is expected to take up to two months. Zirkelbach says the turtles likely will be released off Florida once they recover.
A group of private pilots donated the turtles’ flight to Florida.
