Police: Video Voyeur Caught With Hand Up Woman’s Skirt

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A 29-year-old man was taken into custody after he was reportedly caught with his hand under woman’s skirt, recording her with a cell phone.
When officers picked up Andres Jurado, 29, Monday in the 1400 block of Lenox Avenue on Monday, he reportedly told them “I do this every Monday.”
The woman told police she was walking down 3rd Street when she felt someone bump into her backpack. She said she didn’t think anything of it and kept walking.
When it happened again, she abruptly stopped and turned around. That’s when Jurado, who reportedly had his hand under her dressed, bumped into her and touched her buttocks. The woman said when she looked down, she noticed he had a cell phone in his hand and it was recording.
She called the cops and Jurado was picked up. He’s been charged with video voyeurism, bond was set at a thousand dollars.