On The Radar: Offseason Series – Part Two

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

After a slow week during Christmas, the volume will start to turn up a little bit this week – as all-star games and 7-on-7 tryouts will start the new season.

For those of you who are new to South Florida football recruiting, you need to fully comprehend that it never stops. No days off – and no time away from football and training.

Because of the many camps and combines are now being held, an athlete, thinking about the next level, can never be out of shape. While nobody expects the football players to hit year round, the very fact that strength and cardio become paramount when playing the sport without pads.

While 7-on-7 teams are very functional in keeping the athletes in shape and occupied during the months away from contact football, the reality of being recruiting because you made a catch in shorts and a t-shirt on a defensive back who couldn’t legally muscle you, will ever hold water – with any quality college coach.

It’s back to football and getting our many quality football prospects out there for all to see and help expose to college coaches. As we do each week – during the course of a year, and not a season – is to give you six prospect to keep an eye on.

This week, we have some promising underclassmen:

2018 – George Bubrick, QB, 6-2, 170, Fort Lauderdale University School: After getting lost in the shuffle at Christopher Columbus, this talented passer had the chance to show what he could do – and when the dust had settled, he did quite a lot. Bubrick is a very accurate passer who finished as one of the top passers in the state. Not bad for someone who almost didn’t have the chance to play the position this year. He will be watched closely in the offseason.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8033473/george-bubrick

2018 – Bailey Finkelberg, S/WR, 6-0, 180, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest: One of those really under-the-radar type of players who gets overlooked simply because he’s not a traditional powerhouse school. Finkelberg is a very good football prospect who has everything that you are looking for – good size, football intelligence as well as academic prowess, quickness and the ability to line up on both sides of the ball and make an impact. If he attends 7-on-7 tryouts, he is the kind of athlete who will grab the attention.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4125689/bailey-finkelberg

2018 – Legend Moore, QB, 6-0, 180, Hallandale: Coming up on his third year as a starter at the varsity level – after spending his first season at American (Hialeah) and with the Chargers this past year. Moore is a very gifted football player who is athletic and skilled at the same time. This is one of those quality athletes who can make as much of an impact at receiver and defensive back as he makes as a quarterback, who has been way undersold. Moore has a solid passing arm and great speed has him on plenty of college lists.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6441262/legend-moore

2019 – Will Poses, QB, 5-11, 185, Miami Gulliver Prep: One of the fast-rising quarterback prospects who is looking to continue the success he had as a youngster. Poses is a solid quarterback prospect who still has a lot to learn, but has proven that he has a passion for football, and his knowledge of the game is getting better and better. He’s a skilled football player that will use this offseason as a springboard to his final two seasons at the high school level. Many are excited to see what happens in the offseason.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7671449/will-poses

2019 – Cairiq Rackley, QB, 6-1, 170, Miami Killian: After watching him last year and evaluating his skills after his freshman season, this is indeed one of those tremendous talents who has the chance to explode this year. Rackley is a big-time football player who throws the ball very well, continues to learn how to read defenses and make decisions, and is one of those athletes who leads by example. He’s also a very gifted baseball player who was considered one of the better young prospects three years back.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6267112/cairiq-rackley

2019 – Larry Robbins, CB/RB, 5-9, 170, Miami Norland: If you watch the Vikings every year, you will see that this is a program that has as much talent as any schools in the region, feeding out of the powerhouse Miami Gardens area, this is one of those versatile athletes that has already shown that he will be the next quality athlete that this coaching staff has taught from the very beginning. As he gets stronger and bigger, his confidence level will go through the roof. Robbins has all the tools.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6733702/larry-robbins