Man Accused Of Shooting At Cows Along Florida Turnpike

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — A man is accused of shooting at cows while driving along Florida’s Turnpike.
Elvis Antonio Artola, 30, was arrested Saturday after troopers received a call about a man hanging out of a car shooting a rifle near Osceola Parkway, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The car’s driver told troopers that he pulled over so Artola could use the bathroom when Artola began firing into the woods. The driver said he wasn’t sure whether Artola was trying to shoot cows.
An arrest report says Artola continued shooting as the car traveled down the highway. He faces several charges including firing a weapon in public.
FHP Sgt. Kim Montes says there weren’t reports of any injured cows.
It’s unclear if Artola has an attorney.
