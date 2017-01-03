PLAYER: Taurus Dotson

POSITION: DB

SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern

CLASS: 2017

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 175

SCOUTING: This is a football talent that we have had the opportunity to watch since he was a sophomore, learning from the tremendous talent that the Bulls had when he was younger. But this year, Dotson became one of those athletes that led by example. He came up with game-changing plays and really impressed this season as this program finally turned the corner and came up with signature wins that will no doubt pave the way for the future. Dotson is a quality athlete who turned out to be a talent who used those valuable things he learned in the offseason. This is a talented young man who will almost certainly make a major impact at the next level. His maturity and improvement opened plenty of doors.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5479918/taurus-dotson-jr