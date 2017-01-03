In The Recruiting Huddle: Khris Bogle – Cardinal Gibbons

January 3, 2017 3:28 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Cardinal Gibbons High School, In The Huddle, Khris Bogle, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Khris Bogle
POSITION: DE
SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-5
WEIGHT: 215

SCOUTING: Before he took over as head coach, Matt Dubuc realized that to compete with the better teams in South Florida, he would need to elevate his roster. After the first year, there are several athletes who are coming back from that district playoff team who are going to be vital for this program. Here is one of those talented young men who has everything you are looking for. Bogle is a solid prospect who is still learning the game at this level. He has plenty of quickness and athleticism, which he displayed this past season. There is no doubt that this is one of the next premier South Florida football players.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6448495/khris-bogle

