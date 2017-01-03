In The Recruiting Huddle: Henry Columbi – Chaminade-Madonna

PLAYER: Henry Colombi

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

CLASS: 2017

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 195

SCOUTING: From the beginning of his career at University School, we have watched this quality talent grow up and mature – right before our very eyes. His growth after his sophomore year revealed an athlete that everyone watched and made a push for. With a number of offers and every college coach watching his every move, Colombi was one of those impressive football players who turned heads with his arm and his legs, showcasing a dual-threat quarterback that caught the eye of Utah State, which he committed to after heading to Chaminade this season. He was one of many who was responsible for giving this team an opportunity to play for the Class 3A state title this season. He has the chance to be very special at the next level. Colombi had a very solid career that saw his continue to improve and turn heads.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/3367193/henry-colombi