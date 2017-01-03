In The Recruiting Huddle: Dontae Lucas – Booker T. Washington

PLAYER: Dontae Lucas

POSITION: OL

SCHOOL: Miami Booker T. Washington

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 323

SCOUTING: In a region of the country starved for a steady flow of big men, here is one of those impressive football prospects who has the chance to be among the best nationally. Lucas started as a sophomore and showed why he was regarded as one of the elite linemen in the state of Florida in his class. As this impressive player, who has outstanding strength and superb footwork, heads toward his junior year, there is little doubt that he will continue to emerge as a national player, and when he does, everyone will get the opportunity to watch this agile talent. If you get a chance to watch him at a camp of combine this offseason, try and watch. He will be a talent that you will hear plenty about.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7375808/dontae-lucas