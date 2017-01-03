In The Recruiting Huddle: Chad Keirnan – St. Thomas Aquinas

January 3, 2017 5:59 PM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Chad Keirnan
POSITION: OG
SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-2
WEIGHT: 270

SCOUTING: Having watched this quality football prospect perform over the past two years, there was never any doubt how talented he was and how much he will work to realize his goals. Keirnan is a very athletic football talent who is gifted on the offensive line (center as well) – with plenty of technique and tremendous skill level. His footwork, knowledge of the game and passion to line up every day in practice and in games will take him a long way. College coaches have already started to watch and appreciate everything he has done to add depth to an already impressive offensive front. Keep your eye on his progress in the offseason and into the 2017 season. You will not be disappointed. His ability to get it done in the classroom is also a major selling point to college coaches.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4024776/chad-keirnan

