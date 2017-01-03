Dolphins Coordinator Vance Joseph To Meet With Broncos, 49ers

CBS Miami: Twitter | Facebook

The Miami Dolphins are enjoying one of its more successful seasons in recent memory.

The Fins made the postseason for the first time since 2008 and hope to capture its first playoff victory since 2000 this coming Sunday when the team travels to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers – a team Miami defeated 30-15 back in October – in the AFC Wildcard round.

But that kind of success comes with a bittersweet price.

According to a report from NFL insider Rand Geitlin, Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is set to meet with the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers about their head coaching vacancies.

Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper also has reported that the San Diego Chargers are interested in meeting with Joseph regarding their head coach position.

As of the first week of the New Year, six franchises are looking for new head coaches.

Linking Joseph to Denver is somewhat of a natural progression since he has multiple links to the Mile-High city. Joseph worked under now-retired Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak in Houston. Also, Joseph himself interviewed for Denver’s head coach vacancy – which ultimately went to Kubiak – before the 2015 season.

Joseph, 43, has had somewhat of a meteoric rise through the NFL coaching ranks over the past decade. Since being hired as the 49ers’ assistant defensive backs coach in 2005, Joseph served as the primary DB’s coach for San Francisco (2006-2010), Houston (2011-2013) and Cincinnati (2014-2015).

Joseph, who’s still young in NFL coaching years, was then tabbed to be Miami’s defensive coordinator by new head coach Adam Gase – the league’s youngest head coach.

Statistically speaking, the Dolphins defense still resides in the NFL basement in terms of production. Miami’s defense is ranked No. 29 overall and has given up 6,122 yards this season – a franchise record – while also yielding more 140 yards per game to opponents on the ground and giving up 24 points per game.

Still, Joseph is credited with making the most of what he’s given and is regarded around the NFL as one of the “up-and-coming” young coaches and leaders.