Cuban Migrants Come Ashore In Florida Keys

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
KEY WEST (CBSMiami) — A group of Cuban migrants came ashore in the Florida Keys early Tuesday morning.
Dispatchers said they got a call about the migrants around 2:20 a.m. near mile marker 57.6 on Grassy Key.
When deputies got there they found a group of nine migrants. All of them were in good shape.
Their boat was found behind the Rainbow Bend resort.
The men told a deputy they had left Cuba on Christmas Eve.
All the migrants were turned over to Customs and Border Protection agents.
Back on New Year’s Eve, another group of Cuban migrants arrived to be greeted with fireworks during Key West’s New Year’s celebrations. The group of 21 that arrived from the communist island just after midnight claim to be the first Cuban migrants to make it to the U.S. in 2017.