BSO Motor Deputy Involved In Crash At FLL

January 3, 2017 5:45 PM
Filed Under: Crash, FLL, Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A Broward Sheriff’s motor deputy crashed near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) Tuesday afternoon.

The crash reportedly happened in the return loop of the airport around 4 p.m.

An airport spokesperson said the deputy was coming into the airport when he or she slid on the return loop.

The deputy did not hit any other car.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the deputy has non-life threatening injuries.

