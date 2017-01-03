BSO Motor Deputy Involved In Crash At FLL

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A Broward Sheriff’s motor deputy crashed near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) Tuesday afternoon.
The crash reportedly happened in the return loop of the airport around 4 p.m.
An airport spokesperson said the deputy was coming into the airport when he or she slid on the return loop.
The deputy did not hit any other car.
A Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the deputy has non-life threatening injuries.