Congress Now In Session, Not Without Tensions With Trump

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Vice President Joe Biden administered the oath of office to senators on Tuesday as the 115th Congress came into session with tensions already high between members and the incoming president.
President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter questioning Monday night’s surprise vote by House Republicans that would have gut the independent House Ethics Office.
“Do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog”…”Their number one priority?” “Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance.”
On Tuesday, House Republicans backed off from their plan to gut the office. CBS News learned House Republicans held an emergency meeting and abandoned the plan.
Republicans also plan to make good on their promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act starting Tuesday.
Senators will vote on a measure that would shield the repeal from Democratic filibusters that could slow things down.
Trump tweeted Monday morning, “Obamacare just doesn’t work, it’s not affordable and it’s lousy healthcare.”
But Democrats say millions of Americans would lose their new insurance.
President Obama will head to Capitol Hill Wednesday to see what he can do to save his signature achievement.
Most Republicans are also hoping to downsize Social Security and Medicare as they seek to shrink the size of the federal budget.