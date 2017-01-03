Caught On Camera: Toddler Rescues Twin Trapped Under Dresser

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was brotherly love in action in one Utah home after a toddler came to the rescue of his twin bother who was trapped under a dresser after it toppled over onto him.

“He used all of his might and it just pushed it right off of his brother. I really believe in the twin bond. You always hear that. And I really think these two have it,” said Kayli Shoff.

There’s no question Shoff and her husband have their hands full with their two and a half year old sons, Bodie and Brock. To help keep an eye on them, they set up a video camera in the boys’ room.

It was that camera which captured something terrifying and heartwarming last Thursday.

After trying to climb onto the drawers of a dresser, it tipped over and trapped Brock.

“I usually hear everything but we didn’t hear a cry. We didn’t hear a big thud, so we just–we woke up, looked at the camera, we’re like ‘What’s going on? Are they still sleeping?’ Then we saw that it was all the way down they were just still playing. So we didn’t know if it had landed on them,” said Shoff.

But later when they reviewed the video, they were horrified at what they saw and then watched Bodie become a hero.

“He stops for a good like ten seconds, like assessing the situation like, my brother’s hurting. He’s in pain. I need to help my brother,” said Shoff. “So, he sat there and thought. Tried to left it at first. Obviously, that didn’t work. So he just pushed with all his might and it just pushed it right off of his brother.”

Somehow Bodie was able to push the dresser and move it, helping Brock wiggle free. Both boys were just fine.

“No bumps or bruises. We were lucky,” said Shoff.

The Shoffs said after watching what happened, they took action.

“So, we bolted it to the wall, obviously in the back,” said Shoff. “Everybody needs to bolt down their dressers to the wall. I mean, we just didn’t think about it. So, accidents are gonna happen…so accidents are gonna happen. So, we just want awareness to this one accident that happened and hope that it doesn’t happen to any other family.”

In addition to securing it to a wall, the Shoffs also took the knobs off the dresser so the kids can’t climb on it

“I think physically you can’t child proof your house a hundred percent so it’s good that things like this happen in a way so you know, hey, I can do this one thing to make my home a little bit more safe for my children,” said Shoff.

The boys are back to normal now and their mom says they have a stronger bond.