Best Consignment Shops In Miami To Sell Clothing And Accessories

You have a closet full of name brand designer clothing and jewelry that is not being worn anymore. Two choices are available for selling those items: have a yard sale or sell at a consignment shop. The best thing about selling your items at a consignment shop is that you drop the items off and the consignment shop does all the work! Handbags, clothing, jewelry, shoes, and more are accepted at most consignment shops. The list below is a small sampling of the consignment shops that will accept gently used, name brand clothing and accessories to sell on your behalf.

The Consignment Bar

5580 N.E. 4th Court, Suite #4A

Miami, FL 33137

(305) 751-9996

www.consignmentbar.com Many of the items for sale at this shop are from lawyers, doctors, celebrities, and other local fashionistas. If you have top brand name clothing and accessories, contact The Consignment Bar. All items considered for consignment are thoroughly checked for authenticity and condition. This upscale consignment shop is located in the Upper Eastside section of Biscayne Blvd.

Couture Upscale Consign

2939 N. Federal Highway



(954) 565-4348

www.coutureupscaleconsign.com Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306(954) 565-4348 Couture Upscale Consign will pay top dollar for your new and pre-owned top brand designer handbags and wallets. A long list of the designer handbags and wallets that they buy are listed on their website. Dresses, shoes, blouses, sweaters, cardigans, and other name brand clothing is accepted on consignment at this shop. The seller of consigned goods will receive payment once the item consigned has been sold. The buyers at this store carefully examine all items considered for purchase to verify condition, style, resale value, and authenticity.

Consign Of The Times

1935 West Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 535-0811

www.consignofthetimes.com Consign Of The Times sells pre-owned designer handbags, clothing, accessories, shoes, and more. They accept items for consignment on a seasonal basis. Contact them to find out what seasonal items they are accepting. All items brought in for consignment must be in excellent wearable condition, clean, and pressed. Consignments are also accepted from outside the Miami area but must be approved before being shipped to the store. Related: Top Consignment Stores In South Florida



The Recycled Closet

8867 S.W. 132 St.

Miami, FL 33176

(305) 233-6744

www.therecycledcloset.com The Recycled Closet sells clothing and accessories at 70% off the retail price. Consignments are accepted by appointment only. All items brought in for possible consignment must be folded neatly and in a shopping bag. Sellers will receive 40% of the final sales price once an item is sold. A list of the brands of clothing and accessories that The Recycled Closet accepts for consignment is listed on their website.

Designer Consigner

6906 Cypress Road

Plantation, FL 33317

(954) 791-8320

www.designerconsigner.com

Designer Consigner accepts clothing, shoes, handbags, and jewelry for consignment. Items are accepted for consignment on Tuesdays and Thursdays only. Items brought in for possible consignment must be clean, currently in style, pressed, and on hangers. This store offers sellers 45% of the final selling price minus a $0.99 stocking fee. Checks are issued twice monthly as long as the amount to be issued is over twenty dollars.

By Katherine Bostick